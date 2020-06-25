The City of Myrtle Beach recognizes LGBTQ community, welcomes new organization, ‘Pride Myrtle Beach Inc.’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and this month, The City of Myrtle Beach welcomed a new organization, ‘Pride Myrtle Beach Inc’.
At a recent City Council meeting, the LGBTQ community was recognized by council welcoming the organization.
In a proclamation, City Council said Pride Myrtle Beach provides resources and advocacy to the local LGBTQ community. They said Pride Myrtle Beach is a 501(c)(3) charity working to advance acceptance and visibility for LGBTQ members and causes.
This new group comes after Grand Strand Pride ceased operations in late 2019.
Pride Myrtle Beach, led by Craig McGee, will work for recognition and equality for the Grand Strand’s LGBTQ community.
The proclamation said: “NOW, THEREFORE, be it proclaimed, that the City of Myrtle Beach hereby welcomes Pride Myrtle Beach, Inc. and encourages residents to respect our diverse community by celebrating and building a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”