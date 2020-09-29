‘The difference in income is phenomenal’: Grand Strand businesses hopeful for boost during fall rally

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Biker crowds and motorcycle engines serve as welcome signs for local businesses who say they thrive during bike rallies.

Garden City Pancake House owner Bill Vlandis has owned the pancake house for 32 years. He said the economic boost during rallies is “phenomenal.”

While the fall rally is typically not as busy as spring, some in the business community agree it is as financially effective.

“We are crowded,” Vlandis said. “We have a lot of bikers. Our parking lots are full of bikes.”

Bike rally event coordinator at SBB, Bill Barber, says the rally is not only important to the biker community, but neighboring restaurants, hotels, and retail.

“As Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, and the Grand Strand, we’ve united well with it,” Barber said. “We are all working together and concerned for the well-being of our community.”

Retail and vendors say the community needs the fall rally financially, mentally, and socially after pandemic lockdowns.

Vlandis has seen a lot of rallies over three decades and is looking forward to fueling a packed breakfast crowd this week.

“They came in yesterday, and they said Bill, we are back! I said thank you. We appreciate it good to see you again,” Vlandis said.

Vendors scattered along the Grand Strand and South Strand are hoping for a good turnout to help their business stay busy.

“Hopefully, we will be slammed packed,” Owner of Ultimate LED, a vendor booth set up across from SBB, Sam Parham said. “That’s what the goal is towards the end of the weekend, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Hopefully, it will be packing.”

It’s been an off-year for several events due to the pandemic, but annual goers are happy the fall bike rally came through.

According to Horry County Special Events Department, two businesses received special event permits for this week’s rally, SBB, and Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson.