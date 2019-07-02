‘The doctors are astounded at her progress’: Sophie the German Shepherd continues recovery after rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sophie the German Shepherd is continuing her recovery after being rescued from a Myrtle Beach hotel room.

On Monday, the Grand Strand Humane Society posted a video on Facebook of Sophie walking outside.

“She loves to romp around outside and enjoy the fresh air,” the post said. “The doctors are astounded at her progress. Between her amazing spirit, her fierce will to live and all of your prayers, Sophie is beating the odds and improving every day.”

“She has far-exceeded all of the doctors’ expectations of where she would be at this point,” Jess Wnuk, Executive Director of the Grand Strand Humane Society said.

Wnuk said staff was concerned when Sophie first came to the Grand Strand Humane Society because she showed little motivation to walk.

“She didn’t want to stand up. She wasn’t even trying to stand up for the first several days she was at the hospital, so we became concerned that there might be something very serious going on with her legs or hips that the x-rays just weren’t showing us,” Wnuk said.

Sure enough, Sophie slowly gained the strength to stand up and eventually take steps which turned into strides.

“Everyone cried; there was not a dry eye in the house when she did that, and she’s just made progress ever since,” Wnuk said.

As far as Sophie’s adoption is concerned, she has already been spoken for and will likely go home with an employee who has been caring for her at the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital.

“They’ve been involved with her care since day one, they have medical training so any needs she has in the future they would be able to care for those, so we’re thinking she’ll probably go home with someone from the hospital,” Wnuk said.

Sophie was found on June 17 “in a crate covered in urine and feces,” in a cage in a room at the Suburban Lodge extended stay hotel in Myrtle Beach by officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Christopher Sauber, 31, was arrested on June 18.

Christopher Wesley Sauber (photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Sauber bonded out on a $10,000 bond on June 21.

News13 previously reported that Sauber is seeking a jury trial in the case.

Kenneth Blaine Massey, Sauber’s attorney, said they’ve requested a jury trial instead of a bench trial. Massey has also filed a “brady motion,” which means they are asking to see the evidence against Saubers.