The MBPD announces names of the other officers involved in October’s deadly officer-involved shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has four officers assigned to administrative duties while SLED continues to investigate the October 3 shooting.

According to the report, per established protocol, any officer involved in a shooting is assigned administrative duties during the investigation.

The officers are listed below:

Police Officer First Class Michael Hearon, 7 years of service, currently assigned to patrol.

Police Officer First Class Drew Fox, 3 years of service, currently assigned to patrol.

Police Officer First Class Marion Winner, 5 years of service, currently assigned to traffic.

Police Officer Shawn Tarr, 9 months of service, currently assigned to patrol.

The officers have been on administrative assignment since the incident took place, according to the report.

SLED is the primary investigating agency and any inquires for additional information should be directed to SLED.

