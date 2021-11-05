The top places to find soup in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Chilly? Warm up with a hot bowl of soup!

Whether you’re looking for brothy, creamy or something a little different, the Grand Strand has plenty of options for when the weather gets cold.

To qualify for the list, an eatery must have had at least 50 reviews on Yelp, as of the time of publication. Preference is given to locally owned businesses.

Here are some of the best places that serve soup in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Yelp:

Croissants Bistro & Bakery

Location: 3751 Robert Grissom Pkwy.

Four and a half stars out of 524 reviews

Try Croissants for breakfast, lunch or brunch, and be sure not to leave without a pastry in hand. The bakery offers French onion soup, creamy tomato basil soup and butternut squash soup. “Their lattes are great,” one Yelp review said. “Plus, the selection of sweets is next level. Too many to list. Or, too many to try at once.”

Royal Ramen

Location: 7819 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 84 reviews

Customers loved the stewed beef noodle soup, soup dumplings and authentic Japanese ramen. “The best ramen I’ve had, and I’ve tried a lot,” a review reads. “Also highly recommend the soup dumplings.”

Pho Claire

Location: 1201 38th Ave. N.

Four stars out of 163 reviews

Pho Claire uses traditional Vietnamese recipes to make its soups. The restaurant features a modern interior and fun bubble teas. “Great food and they are very friendly there!!” one visitor said. “A hidden gem.”

Thai Lao Restaurant

Location: 1210 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 377 reviews

Tom yum soup and crispy duck noodle soup are just two of the many authentic Thai items on the menu. “Don’t let the appearance of the restaurant fool you,” reads a Yelp review. “One of the best Thai food I have ever tried and the customer service is great (very kind). I will definitely come back again.”

Big Mike’s

Location: 504 16th Ave. N.

Four stars out of 710 reviews

Craving soul food? Be sure to bring your appetite! Big Mike’s entices visitors with its seafood gumbo, and be sure to try a beignet while you’re there. “Not a lot to look at on the outside but don’t let that dissuade you,” one customer said. “This place is LEGIT. Southern soul food at its finest.”

Bay Naturals

Location: 7611 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 165 reviews

The health market also features a fresh kitchen that makes juices, smoothies, soups and salads. Yelp users recommended the lentil soup, but said that the menu rotates. One visitor said, “IIf you are in Myrtle Beach and you are vegan then this is the place to be.”

Kindbelly Cafe

316 79th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 133 reviews

Kindbelly Cafe offers smoothies, salads, wraps, acai bowls and breakfast. Looking for something unique? Try the avocado soup, and sip on the free cucumber water. “The menu was definitely health friendly and good for anyone with food allergies,” a review reads.

Kaminsky’s

Location: 7223 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 138 reviews

Yelp users can’t get enough of the New York-style deli’s matzo ball soup, described as “One big matzo ball with the perfect moist texture surrounded by chicken soup with lots of chicken. We drove all the way from Wilmington for it!” However, it’s not made every day, so be sure to call ahead to snag yours.

The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake

Location: 2520 Hwy 17 Business

Four and a half stars out of 586 reviews

The Murrells Inlet restaurant is located in a shopping center and offers grilled cheese and seafood. The soup options include cream of crab and tomato soup. “The food was amazing!” according to a review. “It was definitely worth the drive out of our way to eat here!”

Melt

Location: 1320 Celebrity Circle

Four and a half stars out of 82 reviews

Find a new favorite in the pulled pork pizza, macaroni and cheese pizza, the French onion soup or a sandwich. Melt is great for late-night cravings and is open until 2 a.m. every day. “Yumm, yumm, yumm..great brick oven pizza with rock n roll atmosphere!” one Yelp user wrote.