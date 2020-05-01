Theatre of the Republic hosts live telethon shows for donations

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Theatre of the Republic in downtown Conway has been part of the city’s history for 50 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has closed their doors for weeks and the nonprofit feared permanent closure.

“Financially right now, we basically have zero income coming in,” said TOR Executive Director, Tim McGhee.

Inspired by the Labor Day telethons hosted by Jerry Lewis, TOR is bringing performances to their Facebbook page.

The two weekend event will air on Saturdays May 2 and May 9 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

“I just hope you’ll feel a lot of the emotion out of the songs and a lot of the talent and just the love of the theatre and the arts,” said McGhee.

The audience may see a few familiar faces, as all volunteer performers are from Horry County.

“I think it [allows the audience] to really embrace the hometown. You get to see your every day people in a different light,” said Sasia Manigo, a telethon cast member.

Those interested in watching the event will need to “like” the group’s Facebook page.

22 different acts will be performed each weekend and donations are encouraged.

“I hope that as many as you can would just tune in and watch as much of it as you can and pledge as much money as you can. Because we are in trouble right now and we need to do something to keep the doors open,” said Bobby Kelly, TOR Executive Board Member.

A donation page has been set-up for those interested in helping the cause.