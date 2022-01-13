These 8 Myrtle Beach restaurants are participating in South Carolina Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of restaurants across South Carolina are participating in Restaurant Week and eight are in Myrtle Beach.

Restaurant week is an annual event that lasts eleven days, Jan. 13 through Jan. 24.

For Restaurant Week, the participating restaurants provide specials, promotions and discounts. For example, $30 for a three-course meal for two people. This eleven-day event gives the community an excuse to get out and try an old favorite or a new restaurant.

“Word is getting out just how much culinary talent we have in the state of South Carolina, especially here along the Grand Strand, so folks are eager to get out and try that,” said Jeffrey Wisniewski, the events program manager with Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality.

Restaurant Week is a part of the South Carolina Lodging and Restaurant Association. Each year restaurants under the SCLRA are allowed to register to be a part of Restaurant Week.

The restaurants participating in Myrtle Beach are:

Carolina Ale House

Croissants Bistro and Bakery

Ducatis Pizzeria & Italian Trattoria

Fuddruckers

Hook and Barrel

Hot Tomato Italian Restaurant & Brick Oven

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sweetberry Myrtle Beach

Here is a list of all participating restaurants in South Carolina and each restaurants’ specials and promotions.