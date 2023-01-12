MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks restaurant week 2023 for the state of South Carolina, an 11-day celebration at hundreds of restaurants across the state.

During the celebration, participating restaurants will offer new menu items, fan favorites, and multi-course items.

Below is a list of all the participating restaurants in the Grand Strand between Jan. 12-23:

  • 21 Main at North Beach (Steakhouse)
  • Big Mike’s Soul Food (American)
  • Carolina Ale House – Myrtle Beach (American)
  • Croissants Bistro & Bakery (Southern)
  • Ducatis Pizzeria & Italian Trattoria
  • Hook & Barrel (Seafood)
  • Hot Tomato Italian Restaurant & Brick Oven
  • Landry’s Seafood
  • Ledo Pizza (Italian)
  • Local Eat Drink Celebrate (American)
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Myrtle Beach
  • Tidewater Grill & Bistro (Seafood)
  • Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar