MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks restaurant week 2023 for the state of South Carolina, an 11-day celebration at hundreds of restaurants across the state.
During the celebration, participating restaurants will offer new menu items, fan favorites, and multi-course items.
Below is a list of all the participating restaurants in the Grand Strand between Jan. 12-23:
- 21 Main at North Beach (Steakhouse)
- Big Mike’s Soul Food (American)
- Carolina Ale House – Myrtle Beach (American)
- Croissants Bistro & Bakery (Southern)
- Ducatis Pizzeria & Italian Trattoria
- Hook & Barrel (Seafood)
- Hot Tomato Italian Restaurant & Brick Oven
- Landry’s Seafood
- Ledo Pizza (Italian)
- Local Eat Drink Celebrate (American)
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Myrtle Beach
- Tidewater Grill & Bistro (Seafood)
- Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar