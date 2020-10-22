‘They were two special people’: Conway police chief discusses challenging double murder investigation of mother, 3-year-old

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway police are in a difficult search for information, nearly a month after the murders of a woman and her young daughter in their home.

Police Chief Dale Long says he can’t understand why someone would kill 23-year-old Tasjunique Graham and her three-year-old daughter Bailey Simmon.

“For ‘Nique and Bailey, there is no motive, there is no reason, there is no rationale [for] why they are the victims of this,” said Chief Long. “That does slow us down because they were completely innocent.”

Police say Graham and Simmon were shot in their home off Suggs Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28th. Graham, who was a member of South Carolina’s Air National Guard, died that night.

Simmon was rushed to a hospital, where she died two days later.

“I do not want this story to get cold,” Chief Long said. “They were two special people.”

A makeshift memorial of balloons, candles and stuffed animals sits outside their house. A vigil was also held there earlier this month.

More than three weeks after the shootings, police don’t have much definitive evidence and still no suspects.

“If we had someone who we were looking for, if warrants had been issued, that’s a public safety concern and I would not let that person be walking in our midst if I knew who they were,” Chief Long said.

Chief Long also says he hopes forensic evidence or cell phone and GPS records can help narrow investigators’ focus.

“While we’re waiting for those things to come back that could point us in a very definitive direction, we’re just asking the public if you noticed something in someone,” he said. “I just can’t believe that somebody could do this and just go on, business as usual.”

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call 843-488-7855 or email crimetips@cityofconway.com.