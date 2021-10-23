Things to do in Myrtle Beach area for Halloween 2021

With Halloween right around the corner, events are being scheduled across the Grand Strand to make the most out of 2021’s Halloween weekend.

Trick-or-treat at Pelicans Stadium

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans open their stadium for a Family Friday event on Oct. 29. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Children 12 years old and younger will be invited onto the warning track for trick-or-treating, it is free to get into the event and participate, but they will be offering their Family Friday meal deal for $25.

LuLu’s BooLu’s

LuLu’s in Barefoot Landing will be holding a Halloween event Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will provide candy and activities will include a children’s costume contest and pumpkin decorating.

Halloween Weekend in the Market Common

The Market Common is holding events the entire weekend of Halloween. Starting off with a first ever Zombie Crawl on Oct. 29. The walk will start on Howard Street and continue down to the Barnes & Noble. The Nightmare Before Christmas will be screening in Valor Park on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. A trolley tour “Local Ghosts, Historic folk and Pirates Tour” will be held on Oct. 30. Ending the weekend with spooky carriage rides from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and trick-or-treating at local shops and restaurants 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Howl-O-Scream at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex

The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department with the help of Coastal Carolina University’s Recreation Management class will convert the complex into a Halloween themed site for hayrides, marshmallow roasting, trick-or-treating and more. The event will be held on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will also have ‘Scare Zones’ and ‘Scare Free Zones’.

Conway Downtown Halloween Golf Cart Parade

Conway Downtown will be holding their second annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. The parade route is as follows, starting at the Conway Public Safety Building on 9th Avenue to Laurel Street to Downtown Conway ending on Elm Street.

Monster Music Mash at La Belle Amie Vineyard

La Belle Amie Vineyard is holding their Halloween music event on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Three bands will play from 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The bands playing are Fabulous Fish Heads, The Marsha Morgan Band, and Creampuffs & Bourbon. Wine, beer and food will be available for purchase. They ask that you bring your own wine glass. Admission is $10.

Halloween Bash on the Avenue

Broadway at the Beach is holding two events the weekend of Halloween. Events include a costume contest with a live DJ on Oct. 30 starting at 7 p.m. Then trick-or-treating at restaurants, shops and attractions on Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Boofest!

Barefoot Landing is holding Halloween activities and a costume contest on Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Registration for the contests will be from 11 a.m. to noon. The contests are as scheduled. Pets at noon, ages 3 and under at 1 p.m., ages 4 to 7 at 2 p.m. and ages 8 to 12 at 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age group and pet categories.

Halloween on the MarshWalk

MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet is holding costume contests for children and adults on Oct. 31. The children’s contests is at 6 p.m. outside of Drunken Jack’s and prizes will include ribbons, trophies and candy. Children ages three and up will complete for most creative, best group, funniest, and scariest. Kids ages two and under will compete for the ‘Awes Applause’ award. The adult’s contest will be at 10 p.m. and have over $4,000 in cash and prizes. Adults will be competing for peoples’ choice, best duo or group, best individual, big and bulky, Murrells Inlet-themed and honorable mention. All eight MarshWalk restaurants will be open for food and drink throughout the evening.