‘This is a great thing’: HGTC sees local student enrollment influx amid need for healthcare workers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Amid the growing need for workers such as nurses and manufacturers during the pandemic, Horry Georgetown Technical College is seeing an influx in local students enrolling for their programs like the hands-on ones.

The college has seen a 6% increase in local students registering from last year.

80% of students that are enrolled at HGTC as of July 28th are from either Horry or Georgetown counties.

Officials tell News13 they’re anticipating that increase to only continue.

“Considering the situation with COVID-19, people are seeing the importance of staying close to home,” said HGTC Public Relations Director Nicole Hyman. “This is a great thing. We want people to know that we are open. Classes will begin this fall. We’re just finishing up the summer semester. We are here, we are available.”

HGTC’s fall classes start on August 24th with multiple modes of instruction available to students.

“We will provide classes, whether it’s in-person, face-to-face, or hybrid, where there are classes online and then classes for hands-on training,” said Hyman.

Hyman says many courses are changing on-site attendance requirements by moving to an online, hybrid or synchronous online format. They’re asking students to check their class schedules that could reflect those changes.

For online classes, the time will be listed as “TBA” on students’ schedules and there will be no specific meeting dates or times.

For hybrid classes, part of the class will be held online, and part of the class will be on-campus. The on-campus meeting times are provided and students should expect to be present on campus for the class/lab on the days and times listed.

For synchronous online classes, the class or lab meeting is online, but the student will be expected to login and participate in the online class during the times and dates listed on the schedule.

For face-to-face classes, students should be prepared to be on campus for the times and dates listed on their schedule. Students may also be asked to wear masks or other personal protective equipment.

“We want people to keep moving forward. We don’t want students to take a gap year. We don’t want them to take a pause in life,” said Hyman.

If someone doesn’t feel comfortable coming on campus, Hyman says they can have all services provided virtually. “We are remaining flexible,” she said.

For skilled learning classes, like paramedics training, HGTC recognizes the need for workers like nurses and manufacturers and giving them options.

“For the nursing and welding courses, we will have a hybrid approach,” said Hyman.

HGTC Statement on Health Science Programs

“There’s never been a better time to enroll in a health science program at HGTC. There are needs in our area, and we are trying to meet the needs of our community. Health Science programs are some of our more popular programs, and we’d love to see more students apply and enroll. There are still opportunities and options for courses that students can take as they apply to those programs. Our senior students are being recruited and meeting with healthcare facilities. We still have spaces available in programs such as phlebotomy and patient care medical assistant programs that will lead to certification and gainful employment.”

Grand Strand Medical Center Statement on Healthcare Worker Need Amid the Pandemic

“Nurses are always in high demand, and this demand certainly escalates during a pandemic. Today, we feel our organization is well-positioned with our teams of colleagues as well as the contract staff additions we have made over the last several weeks and will continue to add in the near-term.”

– Tiffany Keys, Chief Nursing Officer, Grand Strand Health