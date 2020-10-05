‘This is something you can’t prepare for’: Myrtle Beach mayor in ‘shock’ after officer’s death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune says the loss of Myrtle Beach Police officer Jacob Hancher is gut-wrenching.

She says domestic violence calls like the one that happened Saturday night are some of the most dangerous.

“This is something you can’t prepare for,” Mayor Bethune said. “The emotions of it.”

Fallen officer Jacob Hancher’s mother, in speaking to Mayor Bethune, told her she wants the people to know the soul her son had.

“We’re going to get through it together, and I know that we’re going to lift up the brothers and sisters at our police department who are hurting, as well as Jacob’s family,” Mayor Bethune said.

Hancher’s death happened during a domestic violence call, and Bethune says it’s one of the most dangerous kind of calls.

“Unfortunately, what happened Saturday night happens in every city, across this nation, across the world, on every street,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what neighborhood you live in.”

The mayor says you can’t prevent everything like this from happening.

“They already wear body cameras, they do have their bulletproof vests on,” she said discussing Myrtle Beach Police officers. “This is something that happens. You can’t prevent everything from happening.”

Prayer is the one thing she says can help heal the community.

“We live in an evil society,” Mayor Bethune said. “People sin. People want to do bad things, and we’re not going to ever stop that, but what we can do as a community is pray. We can lift up Jacob’s family, we can lift up our police department, we can lift up our city in prayer.”

City council is firm in its goal to continue adding 10 new officers per year, and Bethune followed up with a message to new police recruits.

“This one did not end well, so I would just say to our new recruits, to our new officers, you know, lead with your heart, care about people and let that show, and we’re all here for you to give you whatever you need, the support that you need,” she said.