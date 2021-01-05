‘This is us going on offense against this thing:’ Conway Medical Center doctors receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – It’s been three weeks since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rolled out the first doses in the United States.

Now, several health care workers in Horry Country and the Pee Dee are due for the second dose.

Nearly 45,000 doses were distributed in the first round, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday.

Officials said more than 16,000 new doses will arrive in South Carolina this week. Those doses will go to health workers who received the first shot three weeks ago as part of Phase 1-A of the vaccine distribution.

Conway Medical Center employees will get their second and final dose this week. Some even got theirs as early as Monday.

“We’ve been on defense a year,” said Paul Richardson, the chief medical officer at Conway Medical Center. “It’s good to go on offense. This is us going on offense against this thing.”

Doctors refer to things such as wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing as defensive actions.

This week, some scientists and experts recently suggested delaying the process to give more people a chance to get vaccinated in round one.

Based on the trials, holding off a second dose given the proper time frame could offset its effectiveness.

“The studies were around two doses range with both the Pfizer and Moderna product,” Richardson said. “Now, for us to say no, let’s go one dose. My concern is there, we won’t have the level of protection, sure it gives you more doses, but you won’t have the level of protection just based on the level of data we’ve seen so far.”

While some states have seen vaccine shortages during the first phases, Richardson said everyone at the hospital who was eligible and wanted to get the vaccine has been able to.

The hospital has had enough extra to offer other frontline agencies extras, if needed.

Richardson said his team wants to get as many South Carolinians vaccinated, but have to wait on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHEC before moving to the next phase.

According to state health officials Monday, the ultra-cold storage may be a factor in slowing the state’s distribution process.

News13 asked Conway Medical Center about its storage availability and if these vaccines have an expiration date.

The hospital is storing COVID-19 vaccines in -70 degree temperatures. Richardson said he’s confident in their freezer’s capacity and effectiveness to hold the next distribution.

State health officials plan to move to the next phase in February.

While a fresh shipment of thousands of doses will arrive this week, Dr. Paul Richardson says maintaining the proper temperature helps it last, but not forever.

“Our pharmacists told us today I think ours are marked like March, but we’ll be given that way before then,” Richardson said. “Once it’s brought to room temperature after kept in cold storage, it can be several days. However, once it’s reconstituted, it’s six hours.”

The second COVID-19 vaccine is the same as the first and has to be taken at least 21 days after the initial.

Richardson said he’s prepared to see some effects from the second vaccine, such as sore arms, body aches and stomach virus.

However, he said not to be alarmed. He said it’s likely a body’s normal response, and a sign that a body is producing protection.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, click here.