THIS MORNING: Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss reopening accommodations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council is set to continue discussion on reopening accommodations businesses Thursday.

Council is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. This meeting will be streamed on the city government’s Facebook page, Spectrum channel and HTC cable channel.

On Tuesday, council discussed an emergency order set to expire Thursday, April 30 “restricting short-term rentals for all accommodations businesses in the City of Myrtle Beach during the Covid-19 health crisis.”

Council proposed amending the order, creating a timetable and targets for occupancy for accommodations businesses, the creation of a city coronavirus recovery task force and creating sanitation and hygiene measures.

A vote was postponed after council member Clyde H. “Mike” Lowder requested several modifications to these proposals, including asking hoteliers for input, having penalties for non compliance and asking hoteliers to honor reservations made for or after May 1.

