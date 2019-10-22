THIS WEEK: Public input meetings on Horry County Flood Resilience Plan

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – This week, Horry County will hold public input meetings on the county’s Flood Resilience Plan.

“Horry County is developing a plan to help address riverine flooding impacts from tropical systems, such as Hurricane Florence,” a release from Horry County Government says.

Public input meetings will be held this week as part of the plan development:

Tuesday, October 22 : 6-8 p.m. at Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd. in Myrtle Beach area

: 6-8 p.m. at Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Blvd. in Myrtle Beach area Wednesday, Oct. 23 : 6-8 p.m. at North Strand Recreation Center, 120 State Hwy 57 S. in Little River

: 6-8 p.m. at North Strand Recreation Center, 120 State Hwy 57 S. in Little River Thursday, Oct. 24: 6-8 p.m. at James R. Frazier Community Center, 1370 Bucksport Road in Bucksport

Several consultants are working with the county to develop the plan. These include:

Sherwood Design Engineers

ONE Architecture

Western Carolina University’s Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines

CASE Consultants International

“The consultant team will bring a great deal of expertise in environmental engineering, resilient architectural and urban design, and community planning to the problems that Horry County faces from hurricanes and tropical storms,” says Courtney Frappaolo, Horry County’s Director of Community Development. “Scientific evidence shows that these big storms are producing more rain than ever and are moving more slowly across land and water, creating more flooding and, consequently, more property damage. We are taking action now to help our community minimize the effects of future storms.”

“We hope that all interested parties will be able to attend one or more of these meetings. While our team has extensive experience, we know that the real expertise lies in the experiences of Horry County citizens. Over the past four years, major flooding has occurred from hurricanes Joaquin, Matthew, and Florence,” said Consultant Team Leader Tom Jost, of Sherwood Design Engineers. “We want to hear how these storms have affected your homes and businesses, as well as what ideas you may have for addressing these impacts. If you cannot attend, we will make survey forms available for you at the Horry County website so that your comments and ideas can be considered.”

