Thousands expected in Myrtle Beach this weekend for sports tourism events

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Athletes from across the country are expected to descend onto the Grand Strand this weekend for different events and tournaments.
Here’s a breakdown of the events happening:
- The Freedom Sports sanctioned Winter World Series #3: This tournament is happening at Grand Park Athletic Complex and features a total of 48 teams- 39 men’s and nine women’s.
- Southeast Alliance Volleyball League: Happening at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, a group of 1,000 will compete made up of 38 girls’ power teams. They represent 12 clubs.
- Premier Girls’ Fastpitch qualifying tournament: This is happening at the Grand Park Athletic Complex and Ned Donkle Field Complex. 45 teams from 17 states will compete.
- NRG Studio’s danceProject: 300 dancers will be in town for this event at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel.
