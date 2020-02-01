Thousands expected in Myrtle Beach this weekend for sports tourism events

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Athletes from across the country are expected to descend onto the Grand Strand this weekend for different events and tournaments.

Here’s a breakdown of the events happening:

  • The Freedom Sports sanctioned Winter World Series #3: This tournament is happening at Grand Park Athletic Complex and features a total of 48 teams- 39 men’s and nine women’s.
  • Southeast Alliance Volleyball League: Happening at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, a group of 1,000 will compete made up of 38 girls’ power teams. They represent 12 clubs.
  • Premier Girls’ Fastpitch qualifying tournament: This is happening at the Grand Park Athletic Complex and Ned Donkle Field Complex. 45 teams from 17 states will compete.
  • NRG Studio’s danceProject: 300 dancers will be in town for this event at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel.

