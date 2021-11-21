Large crowd gathers for 17th annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — There is no doubting that oysters are a southern fan favorite, and on Saturday hundreds of people came out to the seafood capital of South Carolina for the 17th annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast.

“Once they get hooked, they’re hooked,” participant Dan Young said.

The roast drew a large crowd that came for one reason, and one reason only – to partake in the staple of the Inlet.

“Oh… Oysters! That’s easy,” Peter Mack said. “This is a great deal. We’ve been coming here pretty much every year for a while. We just love it. It’s a great setup.”

Roasted or raw, there was something for everybody. Organizers said they expected more than 500 people to participate in the all-you-could-eat affair and more than 1,000 people to attend simply for the fun of it.

“Groups of friends that have been coming for the past 17 years are able to get together and have such a great time, and the benefits help us be able to carry out our causes for the rest of the year,” Stacy Johnson, executive director of Murrells Inlet 2020, said.

The event attracts many local residents, but it is also known to draw in many others. Some plan their vacations around the roast, while others see it as the perfect wedding gift.

“We try to come every year, and this couple just got married last weekend.. and this is just the perfect gift to bring them down to the oyster roast,” participant Rob Ginn said. “I just hope they don’t run out of oysters because we plan on killing them.”

Even though it’s held during the offseason, the event brings the community together and helps local businesses during what is traditionally a slower time of year.

“It’s really beneficial to our area to host events like this to get people coming out into the community and supporting local businesses,” Johnson said.