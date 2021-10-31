Thousands gather for 4th annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of Jeep lovers and owners from around the world made their way to Myrtle Beach this weekend for the 4th annual Jeep Jam.

“The Jeep culture, they are so enthused about everything you do, this has turned out to be one of the best Jeep events in the United States,” Tom Lorenz, event announcer, said.

From off road obstacle courses and a 10-foot-deep mud pit, to vendors and live music. There’s something for everyone celebrating the Jeep culture.

“Well my favorite car is a Jeep Gladiator and that’s why we came out here, and really just to have some fun,” attendee Greg Walker said.

To really understand the thrill of this event, News13 was able to try out one of the obstacle courses to see what the hype was all about.

“The obstacle course is a riot, its kind of fun seeing people break things even though that’s kind of mean, but that’s what you’re here for,” attendee Terri Glover said.

After a year of uncertainty, those in attendance were happy to be out and enjoying the mania the Jeep jam has to offer.

“We were hoping that last year wasn’t the new normal, so seeing everybody out here and not being scared and interacting is great. It’s honestly great,” Curtis Owens, vice president of Farm Boy Kustoms, said.