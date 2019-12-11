Thousands of gymnasts to compete in ‘Myrtle Beach Cup 2019’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of gymnasts will gather in Myrtle Beach this weekend to compete in the “Myrtle Beach Cup 2019.”

The competition will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center December 12-15, according to the event’s website.

The event begins Thursday with the Elite Qualifier competition and continues Friday-Sunday with Junior Olympic competition, according to Beach Team Gymnastics, one of the hosts for the competition. The gymnasts competing come from all over the east coast, with some from across the country.

For more information, visit Beach Team Gymnastics’ website here and click on “Myrtle Beach Cup 2019.” You can also call at 843-650-6731.