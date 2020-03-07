Thousands take part in 23rd Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 5,000 runners took part in the Myrtle Beach Marathon Saturday morning.

People came from across the country to participate in the 23rd annual event.

In the end, Matthew Leonard was named the male winner and Heather Zealand was named the female winner. Leonard had a time of 2:36:13, while Zealand’s time was 2:57:37.

This was Zealand’s first-ever marathon and Leonard’s ninth.

This was Zealand's first-ever marathon and Leonard's ninth.

