Three displaced and one hurt following Horry County residential fire

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook page

BURGESS AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is hurt and three are displaced after a residential fire Sunday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to 216 Southbury Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday after flames broke out in a garage, according to the department’s Facebook page.

One person suffered minor injuries, but waived transport to a hospital.

Two adults and one child will be displaced because of the fire. The American Red Cross of South Carolina has offered them assistance.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire also responded to the blaze.

