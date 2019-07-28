Three displaced and one hurt following Horry County residential fire

BURGESS AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is hurt and three are displaced after a residential fire Sunday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to 216 Southbury Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday after flames broke out in a garage, according to the department’s Facebook page.





One person suffered minor injuries, but waived transport to a hospital.

Two adults and one child will be displaced because of the fire. The American Red Cross of South Carolina has offered them assistance.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire also responded to the blaze.