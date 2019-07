LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Three people were injured in a crash in Longs Thursday night when a vehicle flipped.

Horry County Fire Rescue says crews responded to the area of Freemont Road and South Highway 905 around 7:20 p.m. for a crash.

Three people were injured. Two of them were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A third person had just minor injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the crash. No charges have been announced.