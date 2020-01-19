Three-vehicle wreck on George Bishop Parkway sends one to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A wreck in the Myrtle Beach area sent one person to the hospital and closed down traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The three-vehicle crash happened on the 6300 block of George Bishop Parkway, according to HCFR. One of the vehicles caught fire.
The call was dispatched around 6:20 p.m. As of 7:10 p.m., traffic heading both directions was closed off.
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Others invovled signed waivers. Count on News13 for updates.
