Three-vehicle wreck on George Bishop Parkway sends one to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A wreck in the Myrtle Beach area sent one person to the hospital and closed down traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the 6300 block of George Bishop Parkway, according to HCFR. One of the vehicles caught fire.

The call was dispatched around 6:20 p.m. As of 7:10 p.m., traffic heading both directions was closed off.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Others invovled signed waivers. Count on News13 for updates.