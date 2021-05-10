Tickets sold out for return of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you were planning to attend next month’s Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach and haven’t bought a ticket yet, you could be out of luck.

Organizers announced Monday on Facebook that tickets for this year’s event scheduled for June 10-13 are officially sold out.

“We humbly announce Carolina Country Music Fest is officially SOLD OUT!,” the post said. “We want to give a big heartfelt thank you to our fans – once again you have shown us CCMFer’s are the best fans in country music! Thank you to the artists, their management, partners, sponsors and support from the City of Myrtle Beach and so many more for all the work to get us here. We are looking forward to a fun and safe event! See ya at the beach!”

You can find out more about on the festival’s website. The event is scheduled to return next month after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.