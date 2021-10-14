Tidelands Health awaits approval for 2 hospitals in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health is waiting on state approval for two hospitals it plans to build inside their new Carolina Bays Hospital in south Horry County.

The new Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital will be constructed at the interchange of Highway 31 and 707.

“They’re actually two projects,” said Gayle Resetar, Chief Operating Officer at Tidelands Health. “Two hospitals within a hospital will be there. One we hope to have approval for long-term acute care and inpatient rehab.”

According to Tidelands Health, the hospital for long-term acute care will provide for medically complex patients with advanced medical needs.

“We don’t have long-term acute care beds in Horry and Georgetown county so we want to bring that service as a part of that project,” Resetar said.

The rehabilitation hospital will serve patients recovering from numerous conditions including strokes, brain disorders, orthopedic conditions, COVID-19, and more.

Resetar said Carolina Bays Hospital and the hospitals within it are needed in southern Horry County. She said employees will be needed to staff it. She said during a labor shortage, they’re already planning ahead.

“We started planning and forecasting over the next three to four years, some of those kinds of things so we can communicate with places like Horry-Georgetown Technical College and CCU and MUSC and places that produce healthcare workforce,” she said.

Tidelands Health officials hope to receive approval in the next few months. They’re waiting for the certification of need for both hospitals.

“What we hope is we’re successful in getting approval, getting finished through the appeal phase and maybe we can have all three of these services under construction at the same time,” Resetar said.