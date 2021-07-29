Tidelands Health changes visitation policy amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health is changing its visitation policy amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the hospital.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, there will be new guidelines for visitors:

With certain restrictions, inpatients at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital may be accompanied by one adult between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. One adult may also stay overnight. Pediatric patients may have two adults.

Patients in COVID-19 isolation may not have any visitors, except end-of-life situations and other circumstances.

No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department. Patients in the emergency room requiring support can have one adult if approved by staff.

Outpatients may have one adult.

Patients at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital may have one adult between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“We’ve reached a point with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region that we must take these additional precautions to protect our patients, team members and community, said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs. “We appreciate the community’s understanding as we all double down on our efforts to stop this virus from spreading.”

Tidelands Health also encourages anyone 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.