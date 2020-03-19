Tidelands Health coronavirus testing information

Tidelands Health is testing patients when a physician determines it is clinically appropriate to do so.

Residents may notice tents in the parking lots of Tidelands Health Family Medicine practices in Georgetown, Pawleys Island and Myrtle Beach. These tents are not public testing sites. They have been erected as outside triage areas for patients with a scheduled appointment.

You should only drive up to the tent if you have a scheduled appointment and have been directed by your physician’s office to do so.

First and foremost, anyone experiencing a true medical emergency should call 911, as always.

Please do not come to the emergency department unless you need emergency care.

People who do not have symptoms but have questions can find comprehensive coronavirus resources on the Tidelands Health website at tidelandshealth.org. You may also call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432.

If you have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, you can: Utilize the no-cost MUSC Health virtual screening at muschealth.org. If the screening indicates you need follow-up care, you will be contacted by a local health care provider to schedule an appointment. Tidelands Health, as our region’s MUSC Health affiliate, is working closely with MUSC Health on this process. Call your family physician and schedule an appointment. If you do not have a physician, call 1-866-TIDELANDS. We will help you schedule an appointment with a physician near you.



Tidelands Health Family Medicine practices are not accepting walk-in patients at this time.

Tidelands Health is not offering walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing. Again, we are testing patients when a physician determines it is clinically appropriate to do so. Tests conducted at our physician offices and hospitals are sent to an outside laboratory. Results are normally received within 72 to 96 hours. Patients who are tested are given instructions on self-quarantining while awaiting test results.

For more information on Tidelands Health coronavirus resources, visit tidelandshealth.org.