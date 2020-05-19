Tidelands Health, DHEC offer free COVID-19 testing along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health has joined DHEC’s Pee Dee Region Testing Coalition and is partnering to launch a large-scale community testing program in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

Testing clinics will be open to all area residents. Pre-screening is not required, and there will be no charge to be tested. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing.

Free testing clinics for individuals will begin in the coming days and will continue into the summer based on the availability of testing supplies. DHEC will supply the testing media, and Tidelands Health will donate manpower to staff the free clinics.

The initial goal is to conduct 8,000 tests – representing 2 percent of the region’s total population – by the end of June.

Specific locations, dates and times for the testing clinics will be announced in the coming days, with clinics planned across the three-county region. In addition to various Tidelands Health locations, testing sites will include the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stadium, the Coastal Carolina University campus and other community locations.

Tidelands Health will serve as one of the medical leads for the Grand Strand, along with other partners in the coalition, and also will continue to offer medical assessments and testing for symptomatic patients at various locations.

“COVID-19 testing of both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals is of paramount importance to help us understand the spread of the virus in our region, particularly as tourist season begins,” said Bruce Bailey, Tidelands Health president and CEO. “As our region’s largest health care provider, we are pleased to work alongside our partners at DHEC to better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities and work to slow its spread.”

Area leaders praised the expanded testing, saying it will make the region safer for residents and visitors.

“Additional testing will allow us to quickly identify individuals with the virus – even those who may have no symptoms – and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “This is a critical step forward, and I extend my thanks to DHEC and Tidelands Health for making this possible for the people of our region.”

Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber said expanded testing will allow for early identification, isolation and treatment, providing reassurance to area residents.

“The more we know, the better prepared we can be,” Barber said. “I encourage area residents to take advantage of this opportunity to be tested – not only for your own peace of mind but also for the good of our community. Stay safe. Stay strong.”

Added Beth Stedman, president and CEO of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, “Free testing for community residents is so important as we continue to respond to COVID-19. It’s wonderful to see our state and local community health system working together for the health of our region.”

And Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, praised expanded testing as “an important next step.”

“The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber is pleased to hear that Tidelands Health and DHEC will offer more coronavirus testing for residents of Horry County,” Riordan said. “This is an important next step in ensuring that our residents are safe and that we are proactively identifying and managing cases as visitors begin to come back to the Myrtle Beach area.”