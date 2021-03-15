Tidelands Health expands visitation hours, adjusts guidelines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health announced Monday that it would be expanding visitation hours and adjusting guidelines due to a decrease in COVID-19 numbers across the area.

The hospital said while it is adjusting guidelines, strict precautions are still being followed.

“We are moving forward with updates to our visitor policy after careful evaluation,” Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Gerald Harmon said.

Visitation hours will now be extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and adult patients at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital can have one adult visitor at a time during visitation hours, the hospital said.

Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 will not be allowed to have visitors, with exceptions being made for end-of-life situations, the hospital said.

Pediatric patients can have two adult visitors during visiting hours. Patients in the emergency department can have one adult visitor, once the patients clears COVID-19 screening. Patients getting outpatient service can also have one adult visitor.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and masks must be worn at all times, according to the hospital.