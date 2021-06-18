Tidelands Health hopes mobile vaccine clinics help bolster local vaccination rates

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health has launched mobile vaccine clinics to reach people in rural community and those who work odd shifts.

“We know people have the opportunity to get vaccinated at multiple locations, but we really want to take this to where they are,” said Kelly Kaminski, the senior director for community health resources at Tidelands Health.

Nurses go to events, businesses or churches to administer vaccines two days a week.

“This is our effort to work with community members, churches, other local leaders to right where they need, especially in our rural communities where they might have transportation issues or other access point issues to the traditional clinics we’ve had open,” she said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging health systems across the state to launch similar mobile vaccine options as vaccine demand wanes and administration rates in rural communities continue to fall behind.

Marlboro County is one of just seven counties across the state with an incidence rate above ‘low’: it’s also among the counties with the lowest vaccination rates across the state. As of Friday, it had the highest incidence rate in South Carolina.

In a statement to News13 about vaccine distribution in rural communities DHEC said in part, “To reach our goal of herd immunity by vaccinating 70 to 80 percent of all eligible residents, we must get these doses into all of the rural areas of our state. That includes counties, such as Marlboro County, which is one of the lowest populated and has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.”

Kaminski said people who are interested should reach out to Tidelands. She said their June schedule is pretty booked, but days are still available in July.

“We’ll keep it running as long as the community needs it,” she said.