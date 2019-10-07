Tidelands Health, law enforcement agencies partner to host drug take-back event

MURRELLS INLET AREA, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health and local law enforcement agencies are partnering to host a drug take-back event this month.
Tidelands Health officials say in a press release they are partnering with the Georgetown Police Department and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to hold a take-back event on Thursday, October 4 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
“Community members can stop by the hospitals from 2-6 p.m. to safely and anonymously dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications,” the release said. “Responsible disposal helps prevent medicines from being flushed or poured down the drain, potentially harming the environment or allowing trace amounts of the medications to enter the water supply.”
Tidelands Health officials also say disposing of unused medication is important to preventing the medications from being misused, abused, stolen, or ingested.
“Don’t risk the chance of unused prescription medications falling in the wrong hands,” said John LaRochelle, Vice President of Operations for Tidelands Health. “Our medication take-back event creates a convenient and safe environment for you to dispose of those medications.”
This event is the second take-back event Tidelands Health has hosted in 2019.
“More than 700 prescription bottles were collected and properly disposed of as a result of the health system’s first medication take-back in February,” Tidelands Health says. “The prescription drug take-back program is only open to residential households.”
The following items aren’t accepted:
- illegal substances
- aerosol cans
- anything containing a bodily fluid or blood
- mercury thermometers
- personal care products
- household hazardous waste such as paint, pesticides, oil and gas
Unused prescription medications can also be dropped off at the following locations:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in collection bins at the Georgetown and Litchfield locations of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Georgetown Police Department
