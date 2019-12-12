Live Now
Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Tidelands Health: No protected health info accessed after network targeted by virus

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:
computer code generic_1551474555996.PNG.jpg

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health officials say no protected health information was accessed after the health system’s network was targeted by a virus.

“Earlier today, the Tidelands Health network was targeted by a virus,” said Dawn Bryant, with the health system. “Because of the precautions taken by our IS team, the spread of the virus was stopped quickly. No data was lost, and no protected health information was accessed.”

Bryant also says Tidelands Health’s Information Services team and “outside experts” are working to remove the virus from the systems impacted.

“Clinicians are following downtime procedures and are continuing to deliver safe, quality patient care. Patient appointments are continuing as scheduled,” Bryant added.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story