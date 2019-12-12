Tidelands Health: No protected health info accessed after network targeted by virus

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health officials say no protected health information was accessed after the health system’s network was targeted by a virus.

“Earlier today, the Tidelands Health network was targeted by a virus,” said Dawn Bryant, with the health system. “Because of the precautions taken by our IS team, the spread of the virus was stopped quickly. No data was lost, and no protected health information was accessed.”

Bryant also says Tidelands Health’s Information Services team and “outside experts” are working to remove the virus from the systems impacted.

“Clinicians are following downtime procedures and are continuing to deliver safe, quality patient care. Patient appointments are continuing as scheduled,” Bryant added.

LATEST HEADLINES: