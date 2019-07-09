Tidelands Health offering new “Cancer 101” class

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health is now offering a “Cancer 101” class, the first of its kind in the area.

The class is different than a support group. It’s main goal is to give patients and their families a safe space outside of a hospital to ask questions.

“One of those first questions is ‘Am I going to die from this?’ To be honest with you,” said Timothy Laugh, Director of Cancer Services at Tidelands Health.

Statistics prove 2 in 5 people will have a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. A daunting statistic that can make a mind race.

” A lot of times after your hear that cancer diagnosis you don’t hear nothing else,” said Laugh.

Which is why Tidelands Health created the completely free cancer class.

A specialized group of doctors will meet with patients and their families the first Thursday of every month.

“Cancer 101 will give them an opportunity to meet the professional, hear a little bit about that service. Being able to ask questions of them, or their loved one. And to learn about all of the resources that are available to help them through this journey,” said Laugh.

The program will include professionals with backgrounds ranging from family counseling, financial planning, and dietitian services – to chemotherapy, radiation and genetic counseling.

“People are living longer. We’re turning cancer into a chronic disease, if we don’t cure it. And so all these resources that are available, really patients need to tap into those,” said Laugh, “Stay positive, but also take advantage of what’s available to you to help you through that journey.”

The first class will be take place Thursday 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network located at 4181 Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.

For more information, or to RSVP for Thursday’s class you may call Timothy Laugh at 843-652-8063 or e-mail at Tlaugh@Tidelandshealth.org