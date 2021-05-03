Tidelands Health opens outpatient surgery center in The Market Common

Tidelands Health’s new outpatient surgery center opened on May 3, 2021 in The Market Common. (Source: Tidelands Health)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health patients can now receive outpatient surgery services at The Market Common.

The new outpatient surgery center at the Tidelands Health Medical Park opened Monday, offering four operating suites, along with pre- and post-operative areas, in the 10,000 square foot space.

Colonoscopies, endoscopies, orthopedic surgeries and procedures for ear, nose and throat conditions will be performed at the facility.

The center is the newest part of the Tidelands Health Medical Park at Market Common, which opened in 2019. The facility provides primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and pain management services.