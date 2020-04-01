Tidelands Health partnering with Red Cross for two blood drives

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health is partnering with the American Red Cross to host two blood drives to help with the blood shortage due to COVID-19.

One blood drive will take place Friday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Howard Gym and Auditorium (1610 Hawkins Street, Georgetown) and the second will be Wednesday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waccamaw Medical Park South (4367 Riverwood Drive, Murrells Inlet, across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital).

“The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage because an unprecedented number of blood drives have been cancelled during the coronavirus outbreak,” Tidelands Health said in a press release. “Tidelands Health has not experienced a critical shortage of blood supply as a result of the national decline but has implemented strategies to conserve its supply.”

“Donating blood is one way you can help as we all work together against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic,” said Adam Mattox, director of laboratory services at Tidelands Health. “If you are healthy and able, we encourage you to donate at one of the upcoming blood drives. Your donation can help make sure our health system has the supply we need as we continue caring for our community amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org. Priority will be given to appointments, but walk-ins will be welcome. A valid ID is required.

“Blood drive organizers are taking extra steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Tidelands Health said. “Donors will have their temperatures taken upon arrival, and those with a temperature of 99.5 degrees or higher will not be allowed to donate. Anyone feeling sick or experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should stay home and consider donating when they’re well. Organizers will be frequently disinfecting surfaces and providing additional hand sanitizer for donors and volunteers to use. Blood drive workers also will be practicing social distancing in interactions with others and providing additional space between donors.”

