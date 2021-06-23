Tidelands Health plans new long-term acute care facility in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health announced plans for a new long-term acute care facility Wednesday.

Tidelands Health Extended Care Hospital would be the first one of its kind in Horry County. The proposal calls for 24 beds dedicated to long-term care.

The proposal for this new facility is in conjunction with the already planned Carolina Bays Hospital in the Socastee area. Tidelands Health will invest $17.6 million in the extended care facility, a news release said.

Tidelands Health President and CEO Bruce Bailey said it was about time a hospital like this one moved into the area.

“There aren’t any of these types of beds,” Bailey said. “This service does not exist in Horry or Georgetown counties.”

Bailey said that the growth of the area was a key factor in the development process along with the outbreak of the pandemic.

“This could be a service that would be very beneficial as we go forward, generally, with the population growth and the need,” Bailey said. “But also in anticipation of what might transpire for some of our COVID patients as they continue their recovery.”

The proposed facility would have to be approved by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) once Tidelands files for a certificate of need. Tidelands will file the application next week.

Bailey said he does not expect much resistance to the proposal.

“We think that without opposition maybe in the next 90 to 120 days we’ll be able to have some word on this certificate of need as well,” Bailey said.

Tidelands Health does not expect to break ground and open these facilities to the public for quite some time.