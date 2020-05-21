Tidelands Health receives 10,000 face shields from Ford Motor Company

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health, the region’s largest healthcare provider, recently received 10,000 face shields from Ford Motor Company.

In April, the automotive company produced over a million face shields to support medical workers across the nation.

Ford typically builds vehicles, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it recently shifted production to personal protective equipment or PPE such as, ventilators, respirators and face shields.

Tidelands Health supply chain vice president, Gary Metcalfe, says he’s grateful for Ford and the community.

“The support from our local community has been overwhelming,” Metcalfe explains.

“We had a massive campaign, whereby volunteers day after day after day sewed – banding on masks for us. The outreach, the connectivity with our local community has been incredibly positive.”

Metcalfe says with personal protective equipment being in such high demand, production of crucial supplies like needles and syringes, needed in the near future may be impacted.

His team is preparing for how those supplies would be managed if a vaccine for the coronavirus is created.

“With our clinicians, we’re identifying alternative sizes with needles and syringes so that we can have more fluid thinking about how we’re going to navigate supply and demand crunch, as we get closer to a vaccine,” Metcalfe says.

Metcalfe tells News13 that he is very fortunate Tidelands medical facilities remain stocked with PPE. However, Tidelands Health is accepting various donations on it’s website.