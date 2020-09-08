Tidelands Health seeks approval for 36-bed hospital in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health will seek state approval to build a new hospital in south Horry County, the system announced on Tuesday.

The proposed hospital, to be called Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital, will be at the interchange of highways 31 and 707 in the rapidly growing Socastee community.

The 36-bed hospital, if approved, will offer an emergency department, medical, surgical and critical care, four operating suites, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and more. The hospital will employ an estimated 140 professionals at opening.

“For more than 70 years, Tidelands Health has grown with our community – bringing needed physicians, services and facilities to our region,” said J. Edward Norris III, chairman of the Tidelands Health board of trustees. “Our community trusts Tidelands Health to deliver expert, compassionate health care, and we are excited to provide that level of excellence at this new hospital in south Horry.”

Horry County, home to the second-fastest-growing area in the nation, has a significant need for hospital beds, according to Tidelands Health. DHEC’s 2020 South Carolina Health Plan shows an additional 155 hospital beds are needed to serve the sprawling county.

The not-for-profit health system, with more than 60 care locations across the region, already delivers care to thousands of Horry County residents annually.

In fact, more than 54 percent of the health system’s annual patient encounters are Horry County residents.

“Every day, the people of Horry County choose Tidelands Health for their health and wellness needs at our physician offices, rehabilitation centers and other outpatient locations across Horry County,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO. “Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital will add to that integrated continuum of care, allowing patients to seamlessly and conveniently access the high-quality health care services they need.”

Tidelands Health will file a certificate of need application with SC DHEC this week to begin the approval process for the new hospital. Area residents who would like to show their support for the planned hospital are encouraged to go to tidelandshealth.org/carolinabays to quickly and easily submit a letter of support.

Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital will be the second Tidelands Health hospital in Horry County. Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, opened in Little River in 2019.