Tidelands Health to increase testing at Pelicans Stadium after Horry Co. designated as COVID-19 hot spot

Tidelands Health testing at Pelicans Stadium on May 30, 2020. (Courtesy: Tidelands Health)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health plans to increase testing capacity by 50% for Saturday’s clinic in Myrtle Beach after Horry County was designated as a COVID-19 hot spot by DHEC.

Tidelands Health said they acquired more testing kits to accommodate up to 1,500 people at Saturday’s clinic at Pelicans Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Originally, they were going to test up to 1,000 people.

The clinic is from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

Tidelands Health said they previously tested more than 1,000 people at Pelicans Stadium May 30.

In addition to Saturday’s clinic, Tidelands Health is sponsoring other clinics:

Friday, June 12, 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Carvers Bay Middle School, Hemingway

Saturday, June 13, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Pelicans Stadium, Myrtle Beach

Friday, June 19, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, Murrells Inlet

Wednesday, June 24, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehab. Hospital, Little River

Friday, June 26, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, Conway

Testing sites will be open to everyone and free of charge. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present, and all testing sites are while supplies last, Tidelands Health said.