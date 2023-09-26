SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A famous Tik Tok couple known for their positivity walks across America have stopped in Surfside Beach Tuesday.

The duo posted their stop on their social media where followers can track their progress and virtually attend their journey. The Couple has 394.8k followers on Tik Tok.

According to the couple’s website, this is their second Walk Across America.

They are taking a path called the East Coast Greenway, which is an almost 3,000-mile-long route that goes from Calais, Maine down to the southernmost tip of the United States in Key West, Florida.

The couple said their main goal is to raise over $100,000 for the nonprofit Elevate Youth that helps inner city kids get out and experience life.

“We hope to inspire you to travel, explore, and find love in the little things along the way,’ the couple said.

Elevate Youth is a non-profit dedicated to making a real change in the community.

“It takes a village to make a difference and we need all the help we can get to give more kids the opportunity to get outside and learn about themselves and about life,” the couple said.

The couple said ultimately, they walk because it allows them to be more present minded, stay healthy physically, and see the world from a whole different perspective and they want to encourage others to do the same.