‘Tis the season for holiday festivities in Myrtle Beach: Check out these upcoming events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Christmas fast approaching, there’s no shortage of events in the city of Myrtle Beach to get people into the holiday spirit.

The new “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” festival is taking place through Jan. 2 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 North Ocean Blvd, with a free Community Day” scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

For one day only, residents of Horry and Georgetown Counties will be able to get free admission and enjoy the holiday lights and outdoor ice skating on a covered rink. There will be complimentary cookies and cocoa, courtesy of Bojangles, according to the city.

More information is available on the festival’s website.

Other holiday activities coming up in Myrtle Beach include: