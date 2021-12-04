‘Tis the season for holiday festivities in Myrtle Beach: Check out these upcoming events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Christmas fast approaching, there’s no shortage of events in the city of Myrtle Beach to get people into the holiday spirit.
The new “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” festival is taking place through Jan. 2 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 North Ocean Blvd, with a free Community Day” scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
For one day only, residents of Horry and Georgetown Counties will be able to get free admission and enjoy the holiday lights and outdoor ice skating on a covered rink. There will be complimentary cookies and cocoa, courtesy of Bojangles, according to the city.
More information is available on the festival’s website.
Other holiday activities coming up in Myrtle Beach include:
- The Oceanfront Merchants Association’s annual tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The event at Player Park, 1000 North Ocean Blvd. will include Santa, his helps, live holiday music, kids’ crafts and more.
- Santa Claus will participate in an annual ride-along with Myrtle Beach firefighters on Dec. 11 and 18. The city said the event is being held between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on two Saturdays to ensure that children in the city’s neighborhoods will have an opportunity meet Santa and the city’s firefighters. The city has set up a website for residents to check out when Santa will be visiting your neighborhood.
- Another free event — Christmas at Charlie’s Place — is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 19 at 1420 Carver St. It will include games and live music, including performances by the Long Bay Theater and the Myrtle Beach High School show choir. There is a Facebook page with more information about the event.