TODAY: Conway City Council to consider extension of state of emergency related to virus

Conway City Council to consider extension of state of emergency related to virus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway City Council will meet Tuesday to consider an extension of the city’s state of emergency related to the coronavirus.

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held via a Zoom conference call, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The meeting will be streamed on the city’s website here. News13 will also stream the meeting on this page.

