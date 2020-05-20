HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders will hold a virtual update on coronvirus response on Wednesday.
The update will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on the county’s government access television channel, the county’s website and the Horry County Government Facebook page.
News13 will also stream the meeting on this page.
Speakers include:
- Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore
- Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner
- Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster
- Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson
- Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill
- Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner
Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Van Moppes and Horry County 911 Director Renee Hardwick aren’t planning to speak, but may be available for questions.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- North Myrtle Beach officials brace for Memorial Day Weekend
- Heavy rain and the threat for an isolated severe storm continues this afternoon
- TODAY: Horry Co. leaders to hold virtual update on virus response
- WATCH LIVE: 2 more suspects in Ocean Blvd. shooting expected in court Wednesday
- SC COVID-19 patient meets TN plasma donor for first time