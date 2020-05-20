TODAY: Horry Co. leaders to hold virtual update on virus response

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders will hold a virtual update on coronvirus response on Wednesday.

The update will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on the county’s government access television channel, the county’s website and the Horry County Government Facebook page.

Speakers include:

Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner

Horry County Department of Airports Director Scott Van Moppes and Horry County 911 Director Renee Hardwick aren’t planning to speak, but may be available for questions.

