TODAY: Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss plan for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council will hold a special called meeting Thursday virtually to discuss plans for Memorial Day weekend.

According to a meeting agenda, city council is expected to consider a resolution to declare Memorial Day weekend an “extraordinary event” and authorize the city manager “to take all steps necessary for the preservation of public health, safety and welfare.”

An executive session is also listed on the agenda, which says “council may take action on matters discussed in Executive Session which are deemed to be ’emergency’ concerns.”

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held through a teleconference call. The meeting will be available on the city’s public information television channels (channel 1303 on Spectrum and HTC cable channel 9) and the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

