MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman Tom Rice’s campaign said in a tweet Thursday night he was ‘honored’ to have the support of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Both men toured Conway Medical Center on Thursday.

“I am proud to be joined by former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, today in the 7th District,” Rice wrote. “Conservatives are lining up behind my campaign for re-election and I am honored to have Governor Christie’s support!”

Rice was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He is up for re-election this year. Trump has endorsed Rice’s opponent, Russell Fry, and blasted Rice earlier this month, calling him a “coward who abandoned his constituents.”

Former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride, who is also running for Rice’s seat, said he was bribed to drop out of the race.

Here are the candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 7 seat, in alphabetical order:

Barbara Arthur (R)

Garrett Barton (R)

Russell Fry (R)

Mark McBride (R)

Tom Rice (R-Incumbent)

Ken Richardson (R)

Primary election day in South Carolina is June 14.