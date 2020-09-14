Tommy Dennis promoted to NMB Police Chief

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez promoted Thomas G. “Tommy” Dennis to the position of Chief of Police for the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The promotion was effective on September 13.

On June 16, Fernandez promoted Dennis to the position of Interim Chief of Police.

Since joining the City’s public safety department in 1997, Dennis has served as a Public Safety Officer, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Interim Chief of Police.

“Tommy performed in the role of Interim Chief of Police just as we thought he would,” Fernandez said. “He is effective, fair-minded, has the ability to see the big picture and at the same time can zero in to help resolve specific challenges. He effectively relates to all types of people. We are glad for Tommy and know that our staff, our taxpayers and visitors will benefit from his leadership.”

