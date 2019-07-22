A fundraiser in Sophie the German Shepherd’s honor

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Five weeks after Sophie the German Shepherd was found starving, dehydrated and covered in sores in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, a fundraiser is being held in her honor Monday night.

When Sophie was taken to the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital, she weighed just 19 pounds at 9 months old. Since being in the hospital’s care, Sophie gained 17 pounds.

Veterinarians were not sure she would ever walk as the muscle in her legs was almost non-existent and her body was covered in sores.

“Her wounds I would say are 90 to 95 percent healed, she’s walking really well,” hospital manager, Jennifer Hoffman said. She’s upright, her legs are getting strong. She’s just done an absolutely remarkable recovery.”

Hoffman tells News13, there has been a tremendous outpouring of love, support and donations for Sophie.

Staff at the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital say her recovery is nothing short of a miracle and she is developing quite the personality.

“She’s incredibly happy, she’s actually getting a little sassy,” Hoffman said. “She has found her voice and she likes to bark and protect, she knows her job as a Shepherd. She will be a good protector, she makes sure we’re safe from the UPS man.”

Just last week, Sophie’s hair started to grow back after several sores had to be closed. Sophie will be ready for her forever home in a few weeks and hospital staff tells News13, the Humane Society is handling her adoption.

Monday’s chicken bog fundraiser was from 5 to 8 at Hot Burger in Murrells Inlet and benefits the Grand Strand Humane society in Sophie’s honor. Tickets will be $10 at the door and can also be purchased at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Nikki Gibbs is Hot Burger’s manager and spoke to us at the event. “We are patterning with Mollies Morsels and we are co-hosting the event for the benefit of Grand Strand Humane Society. All of the proceeds are going to — directly to Grand Strand Humane Society for Sophie’s medical care.”

Gibbs tells us she hopes to have 300 people attending the event.

The man accused of abusing Sophie, Chris Sauber, is out of jail on bond for charges related to this case.