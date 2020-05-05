TONIGHT: Horry County Council to consider canceling spring bike rally in virtual meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council is set to consider canceling the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally during a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

The Myrtle Beach area is set to host it’s 85th annual rally, which brings thousands of bikers and hundred of vendors to the area in late May.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and Horry County Council will consider a resolution to cancel the bike rally. If the resolution passes, vendors wouldn’t be able to get a permit.

Councilman Gary Loftus (District 4) tells News13 the county is already beyond it’s normal budget due to COVID-19.

“To have to bring out a police presence for the fifth time in one fiscal year for a motorcycle rally when we usually do three, you know it’s going to stretch us,” Loftus says. “It’s not going to be easy to cover fiscally.”

Although Loftus doesn’t think having the rally is a good idea, he says that the county can’t stop people from coming to the beach.

Council is also set to discuss rezoning ordinances and budget management.

