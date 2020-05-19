TONIGHT ON NEWS13: Live town hall on local, state coronavirus response

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Join News13 and our sister station WSPA for a live town hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday about local and state coronavirus response.

“South Carolina Responds” will air on News13 at 7 p.m. and will be live streamed on our website.

We’ll take your questions to local leaders, including Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Karen Riordan, as well as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, state senators and others.

Send News13 your questions on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag “South Carolina Responds” or by messaging News13.

