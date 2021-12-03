Top 10 places to find fried chicken in Myrtle Beach

SAN RAFAEL, CA – OCTOBER 30: A bucket of KFC Extra Crispy fried chicken is displayed October 30, 2006 in San Rafael, California. KFC is phasing out trans fats and plans to use zero trans fat soybean oil for cooking of their Original Recipe and Extra Crispy fried chicken as well as other menu items. KFC expects to have all of its 5,500 restaurants in the U.S. switched to the new oil by April 2007. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Batter up!

It’s the South. We take our fried chicken seriously here.

Chicken and waffles, soul food, stuffed in a sandwich – we’ve got it all!

We’ve compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants that serve fried chicken in the Myrtle Beach area. Preference was given to local businesses and regional chains. A business had to have at least 50 reviews to qualify for the list, as of the time of publication.

Here are 10 of the best places to find fried chicken in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Yelp:

Simply Southern Smokehouse

Location: 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Four and a half stars out of 969 reviews

The buffet touts “Southern cooking like your grandma made at an affordable price,” and reviewers agreed. The restaurant has all the Southern staples – pulled pork, hushpuppies and mashed potatoes and gravy. A visitor said “The fried chicken was crispy, juicy and flavorful!”

Big Mike’s

Location: 504 16th Ave. N.

Four stars out of 712 reviews

Visitors loved the “serious soul food,” hushpuppies and peach cobbler. One wrote, “I don’t take this light, but maybe the best fried chicken I’ve ever had, it was exactly how I like it, not dry, but crispy and flavorful.”

Carolina Roadhouse

Location: 4617 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 1,005 reviews

Stop by Carolina Roadhouse for baby back ribs, seafood platters or the chicken and waffle brunch sliders. Reviews said the business is usually packed, but that “Everything was hot and fast. Worth the wait.”

Tupelo Honey

Location: 3042 Howard Ave.

Four stars out of 774 reviews

Try the “revival of Southern food” that uses as many local ingredients as possible. Customers love the biscuits, and describe the fried chicken as having a “crispy skin and a juicy center.”

44 & King

Location: 515 44th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 263 reviews

44 & King offers craft cocktails, local beers and a “modern twist on Southern comfort pub food.” Reviewers said going inside is like being at a “relative’s house in the South,” and praised the chicken and waffle sliders. “The chicken and waffles app was a CHEFS KISS!” a customer wrote. “So yummy.”

Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery

3301 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 1,561 reviews

Yelp users were all in for the unique twists on breakfast food and the chicken and waffles. “The chicken was nicely fried and the waffle was tasty,” a reviewer said.

Fire and Smoke Gastropub

Location: 411 79th Ave. N.

Four and a half stars out of 648 reviews

Customers pointed to the gastropub’s classy atmosphere, big portions and selection of microbrews from around the globe. One visitor wrote, “$22 chicken and biscuits? Yes, because it’s the best fried chicken I’ve ever had.”

Blueberry’s Grill

Location: 7931 N. Kings Hwy. Ste. 140

Four and a half stars out of 1,172 reviews

“Yum. Yum. Yum,” reviewers put it. The popular spot offers breakfast and brunch, including a smoky fried chicken sandwich with fruit.

Lulu’s Cafe

Location: 1903 N. Ocean Blvd.

Four stars out of 440 reviews

Check out Lulu’s Cafe if you’re looking for beach views, chicken tenders or alcoholic beverages. The menu also has chicken and waffles. “For me, this is a must stop every Myrtle Trip,” a Yelp user wrote.

Sweet Carolina’s at Broadway at the Beach

Location: 1207 Celebrity Circle

Three and a half stars out of 305 reviews

Sweet Carolina’s provides traditional California barbeque and seafood. Visitors liked the pulled pork and beef brisket, calling it the “Best barbecue we had in years.”