Top 10 places to find fried chicken in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Batter up!
It’s the South. We take our fried chicken seriously here.
Chicken and waffles, soul food, stuffed in a sandwich – we’ve got it all!
We’ve compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants that serve fried chicken in the Myrtle Beach area. Preference was given to local businesses and regional chains. A business had to have at least 50 reviews to qualify for the list, as of the time of publication.
Here are 10 of the best places to find fried chicken in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Yelp:
- Simply Southern Smokehouse
Location: 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave.
Four and a half stars out of 969 reviews
The buffet touts “Southern cooking like your grandma made at an affordable price,” and reviewers agreed. The restaurant has all the Southern staples – pulled pork, hushpuppies and mashed potatoes and gravy. A visitor said “The fried chicken was crispy, juicy and flavorful!”
- Big Mike’s
Location: 504 16th Ave. N.
Four stars out of 712 reviews
Visitors loved the “serious soul food,” hushpuppies and peach cobbler. One wrote, “I don’t take this light, but maybe the best fried chicken I’ve ever had, it was exactly how I like it, not dry, but crispy and flavorful.”
- Carolina Roadhouse
Location: 4617 N. Kings Hwy.
Four stars out of 1,005 reviews
Stop by Carolina Roadhouse for baby back ribs, seafood platters or the chicken and waffle brunch sliders. Reviews said the business is usually packed, but that “Everything was hot and fast. Worth the wait.”
- Tupelo Honey
Location: 3042 Howard Ave.
Four stars out of 774 reviews
Try the “revival of Southern food” that uses as many local ingredients as possible. Customers love the biscuits, and describe the fried chicken as having a “crispy skin and a juicy center.”
- 44 & King
Location: 515 44th Ave. N.
Four and a half stars out of 263 reviews
44 & King offers craft cocktails, local beers and a “modern twist on Southern comfort pub food.” Reviewers said going inside is like being at a “relative’s house in the South,” and praised the chicken and waffle sliders. “The chicken and waffles app was a CHEFS KISS!” a customer wrote. “So yummy.”
- Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery
3301 N. Kings Hwy.
Four and a half stars out of 1,561 reviews
Yelp users were all in for the unique twists on breakfast food and the chicken and waffles. “The chicken was nicely fried and the waffle was tasty,” a reviewer said.
- Fire and Smoke Gastropub
Location: 411 79th Ave. N.
Four and a half stars out of 648 reviews
Customers pointed to the gastropub’s classy atmosphere, big portions and selection of microbrews from around the globe. One visitor wrote, “$22 chicken and biscuits? Yes, because it’s the best fried chicken I’ve ever had.”
- Blueberry’s Grill
Location: 7931 N. Kings Hwy. Ste. 140
Four and a half stars out of 1,172 reviews
“Yum. Yum. Yum,” reviewers put it. The popular spot offers breakfast and brunch, including a smoky fried chicken sandwich with fruit.
- Lulu’s Cafe
Location: 1903 N. Ocean Blvd.
Four stars out of 440 reviews
Check out Lulu’s Cafe if you’re looking for beach views, chicken tenders or alcoholic beverages. The menu also has chicken and waffles. “For me, this is a must stop every Myrtle Trip,” a Yelp user wrote.
- Sweet Carolina’s at Broadway at the Beach
Location: 1207 Celebrity Circle
Three and a half stars out of 305 reviews
Sweet Carolina’s provides traditional California barbeque and seafood. Visitors liked the pulled pork and beef brisket, calling it the “Best barbecue we had in years.”